Jabari Smith Jr. Could Be Traded By Rockets in Offseason
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is about to face a crossroads in his career.
Smith is coming to a close on his third season in the league, which means he is eligible for an extension this summer. On top of that, Tari Eason is due for an extension and Fred VanVleet could also be in line for a new deal.
With so many mouths to feed, Smith may be the odd one out if the Rockets have to cut one player adrift.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley listed Smith as one of the top 10 offseason trade targets in the NBA this upcoming offseason.
"To get back into legitimate title contention, the Rockets might need a major trade to make it happen," Buckley writes. "While they reportedly didn't want to break up their young core for Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this season, they have "let it be known that they are Devin Booker fans," per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
"To get a player of that caliber, Houston will have to part with some prime assets, which means more than draft picks. The Rockets surely want to keep some of their young core intact, but they'll still need sweeteners to get a handshake agreement on something substantial.
"With that said, the 21-year-old still offers an attractive blend of size, shot-blocking and shooting, and his offensive game might blossom in an expanded role elsewhere."
Smith's postseason performance will likely give answers in regards to whether or not the team keeps him. If he plays well, the Rockets will keep him. If not, it could be easier for Houston to be comfortable moving on from him.
Smith and the Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center.