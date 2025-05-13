Jabari Smith May Not Be Untouchable in Trade Talks But Should Be Close
The Houston Rockets will not pick in the top five of the NBA draft for the first time in the last five seasons. Since trading away James Harden, the Rockets have drafted several players at the front end of the draft. The first three seasons were due to the Rockets' poor record, but in the 2023-24 season, the Rockets finished 41-41 but still landed a top-four pick due to the Harden trade, landing them the Brooklyn Nets pick.
Now that the Rockets know they will be drafting in the 10th spot they can turn their focus to possible trades this offseason. Names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Zion Willamson have been mentioned as possible superstars who could be moved this, Summer.
Durant's name has been floating around for the last several months, and it has only increased since the Suns were eliminated from playoff contention a few days before the end of the regular season. Durant is entering the final year of his contract and will be 37 before the start of the season.
Antetokounmpo is a new entry into the rumor mill as reports suggest that for the first time since coming into the league he is considering moving on to another team. Antetokounmpo is six years younger than Durant and has three years left on his contract.
When it comes to Willamson, he is the younger of the three but has played in fewer games than Durant or Antetokounmpo in the last few seasons due to several injuries. Whatever superstar or star-level player the Rockets choose to pursue for any trade to happen, they would have to part ways with draft picks and two or three of their younger players.
The top names being mentioned have varied depending on the star player possibly being traded to the Rockets. When Durant is being discussed, the first name mentioned is normally Jalen Green. When it comes to Antetokounmpo, the first name is Alperen Sengun.
Amen Thompson is usually the only player seen as untouchable when it comes to any trade involving the Rockets. There, however, should be another player who may not rise to that level, but the Rockets should try to avoid trading in any blockbuster deal, and that player is Jabari Smith.
When you think of the top players on the Rockets, Smith may not be the first player you think of, but he is one of the most consistent players on the team. If you trade for a player like Durant and trade Green, Smith could still function as a stretch five off the bench or, at times, play next to Durant with his ability to defend the basket.
If you trade for Antetokounmpo you will need to put shooters around him and Smith was a 35 percent 3-point shooter this past season. Smith also is one of the best teammates in the league as he lost his starting role after injuring his hand in January.
Smith could have made the situation worse by not accepting his new bench role and publicly complaining about it, but He said he was happy being back on the court and would do anything he needed to do to help the team win.
Every championship level team needs that type of player on their team. Smith fits with any lineup as we saw this past season. The lineup could be the traditional type where Smith plays at the power forward position. Smith can also play small forward in a double big lineup or come off the bench as a stretch five.
At the very least, all signs point to the Rockets exploring bringing in a star player, and it seems the team will look different next season. However, this Summer plays out, Smith should be one of the players the Rockets do whatever they can to keep on the team.