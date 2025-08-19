Jabari Smith Was on Fire From 3-Point Range to End Last Season
Jabari Smith had an up-and-down 2024-25 season. The season started like each of his first two seasons with him in the starting lineup at power forward next to Alperen Sengun. Smith had started every game of his NBA career up until that point. Smith put up decent numbers, particularly from 3-point range to start the season, just as he had in his first two seasons.
Everything changed during a practice after the Rockets' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on New Year's Day. Smith, during a routine drill, broke his hand, which put him out for the next two months. During that time, the Rockets decided to start Amen Thompson at power forward, which was supposed to be a temporary measure until Smith returned.
Thompson's play changed those plans as the second year forward became the Rockets' best defender and a big part of the Rockets' success. Thompson's play forced the Rockets into a tough decision upon Smith's return, with the team ultimately deciding to leave Thompson in the starting lineup in favor of Thompson.
To Smith's credit, he took it all in stride when asked about coming off the bench, saying he was more concerned about winning games and he was just happy to be back playing basketball. Smith would start a handful of games to end the season, but spent most of his time on the bench.
Smith still put up decent numbers overall, nothing spectacular, during his time as a reserve, except in one area where he got better as the season went on.
Jabari Smith Had One of the Best 3-Point Percentages on the Team to End the Season
In Smith's last 15 regular season games, he shot 23 of 57 from downtown, which was 40.4 percent. That ranked third on the team for players who shot over 30 threes during that time. Smith seemed to finally get into a groove from outside after shooting only 34.3 percent before that 15-game stretch.
Going into the playoffs, Smith knew he would be needed for his rebounding and outside shooting. Smith proved his hot shooting wasn't just a regular-season occurrence as he shot even better in the playoffs.
Despite the Rockets losing to the Warriors in seven games, Smith shot 10-22 from 3-point range. The Rockets as a team struggled on offense, especially from beyond the arc, during the playoffs. Smith ranked eighth in 3-point percentage in the playoffs and was one of the few reliable shooters the Rockets had in the seven-game series.
Now the question is, can Smith carry that into this upcoming season? With the addition of one of the best players in the league, even at 36 years old, in Kevin Durant, that can only make Smith's life easier on the offensive end. The Rockets haven't announced who will be starting next to Durant and Sengun in the front court, but Smith should benefit from Durant and Sengun's double teams regardless of where he starts the game.