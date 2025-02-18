Jae'Sean Tate's Role Diminishing For Rockets
Jae'Sean Tate is the longest-tenured member of the Houston Rockets for a reason.
Tate signed with the Rockets in the 2020 offseason from the NBL's Sydney Kings to prove to himself that he can stick around in the NBA. Five years later, he has done just that, but his production has decreased season over season.
That's because the Rockets have gotten better and the team looks to make the playoffs for the first time in Tate's five-year run with the team. The last time the team made the postseason was in the 2020 COVID bubble when James Harden and Russell Westbrook were leading the Rockets.
Tate is averaging a career-low 3.8 points per game so far this season for the Rockets, but his impact on the game comes on the defensive side of the ball. That's why his contributions have been crucial as of late with Jabari Smith Jr. on the sidelines.
However, with Smith geared to come back in the first few games after the All-Star break, Tate's role in the rotation could very well be eclipsed. And if that's the case, we won't see Tate much down the stretch in what will likely be his final season with the Rockets.
Tate and the Rockets are back in action on Friday as the team hosts Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. CT.
