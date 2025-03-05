Jalen Green is Climbing Up the Houston Rockets All-Time Leaderboard
The Rockets franchise has been around for almost 60 years. They started in the NBA as the San Diego Rockets before moving to Houston in 1971 and becoming the Houston Rockets. Since coming into the NBA, the Rockets have seen some of the best players of all time wear a Rockets jersey.
Players like James Harden, Calvin Murphy, and Moses Malone are at or near the top of multiple Rockets leaderboards. Of course, Hakeem Olajuwon is the gold standard when it comes to the franchise's all-time list.
For several years, Rockets fans watched Harden climb out of the leaderboard. When Harden left the franchise in 2021, he was the Rockets' all-time assist leader, first in 3-pointers made, second in points per game, and top three in multiple other categories.
The Rockets went through their worst three year stretch in terms of wins in franchise history. During that time there wasn't much talk of anyone climbing up the leaderboard as the Rockets went with the youth movement.
That started to change last season as the Rockets won 41 games and started to switch their focus from development to wins. With the Rockets winning more games that meant better performances across the boards especially from Jalen Green.
Green now in his fourth season with the Rockets has seen his level of play increase every season. Now if you look at the leaderboard you see Green's name start to show up in multiple categories. Some categories Green is already in the top ten in franchise history.
Green is already top five in 3-pointers made at 727 which puts him only three behind Vernon Maxwell. Green is also number seven in points per game at 20.2 ahead of players like Ralph Sampson. Green is also climbing fast in other categories as well.
Green is already in the top 20 in total points, and by the end of 2024, 25 has a chance to be in the top 15. Green is number 19, less than 200 points behind Kenny Smith. Green is ahead of players like Rodney McCray, Sleepy Floyd, and Clyde Drexler.
With the trajectory that Jalen Green is currently on don't be surprised if you start to see him show up on even more of the Rockets all-time list.
