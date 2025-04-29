Jalen Green Must Step Up For Rockets
The Houston Rockets are on the brink of elimination after losing Game 4 to the Golden State Warriors.
In the loss, Jalen Green struggled once again, posting just eight points in 25 minutes of action.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz named Green one of the biggest disappointments of the playoffs so far.
"Jalen Green has begun his playoff career with one dazzling performance and two absolute duds," Swartz wrote.
"With the Houston Rockets now trailing the Golden State Warriors 1-2 in their first-round series, it's easy to guess which game Green excelled in.
"The 23-year-old put up 38 points on 13-of-25 shooting (8-of-18 from three) in a Game 2 win where the Rockets compiled 109 points.
"Already a team that can struggle offensively, the Rockets' leading scorer in the regular season needs to be better.
"In 52 wins this season, Green is averaging 22.5 points on 57.2 percent true shooting. In 30 losses, these numbers fall to 18.4 points on 49.2 percent."
The Rockets' success is almost directly correlated to Green playing well offensively. That was true in the regular season and it's even more true during the playoffs. With Houston needing to win three straight games in order to advance to the next round, Green will have to step up if the Rockets want to avoid an early exit from the playoffs.
The Rockets will be back in action for Game 5 at home against the Warriors tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on TNT or stream it on the Max app.