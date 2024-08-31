Jalen Green's Consistency Could be Key to Houston Rockets Success in 2024-25
In 2023-24, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green closed out the season on a remarkable run.
In the final 25 games of last year, Green averaged 24.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range.
The former No. 2 overall selection led Houston to a 14-9 record to close out the season that included an impressive 11-game win streak.
In his third year with the team, Green averaged 19.6 points, a career-high 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc.
Heading into his fourth year in the NBA, the former Prolific Prep (CA) standout has a chance to help Houston secure a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2020, but needs to be more consistent throughout the season.
In addition to Green being even more productive at the end of the season, he was significantly more efficient, which helped Ime Udoka's offense run smoothly.
With a number of talented players on the Rockets' roster, like Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr. and others, Green will need to be able to impact games without taking as many shots away from his teammates.
If the 6-foot-4 guard can continue to be as efficient as he was late in the 2023-24 season, Udoka's offense should be even better in 2024-25 as the younger players on the team continue to develop.
Green was recently featured in a social media video that showed him participating in a pickup basketball game with Chet Holmgren, Kevin Durant, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
Training with other high-level NBA players will help Green prepare for the upcoming season, when he is set to take the court with a deep roster filled with players still trying to earn their role on the team.
With such a talented group, if Green is able to compliment the rest of the squad well, Houston has the potential to be a playoff team in 2025.
