Jalen Green Showing There is More to His Game Than Scoring
When the Houston Rockets drafted Jalen Green in 2021, they were looking for someone who could eventually fill the void left after James Harden's departure. The Rockets traded away Harden at the beginning of 2021 and knew they would need someone to take over as the franchise player.
Harden's exit also ushered in the Rockets' rebuilding phase, which meant that Green would not be coming into the best situation. When a team is rebuilding, that usually means other young players will surround it, and there will be a lot of losses.
That was the case for Green's first three seasons as the Rockets had their worst three-year stretch in franchise history. The Rockets shuffled through players for most of that time as Green slowly got better each season.
Green, along with Alperen Sengun and the hiring of Ime Udoka, have been the main reasons for the Rockets' success in 2024-25. The Rockets finished .500 last season and have been even better this season with a record of 44-25 and the second-best team in the Western Conference.
Green, coming off his 10th 30-point game of the season, has always been a dynamic scorer. Coming into the NBA draft, Green's scoring and athleticism were the two skills usually mentioned in any scouting report. This season, however, Green has shown he can be more than just a scorer.
From improving his defense and ball handling, Green has become a more well-rounded player. Even though Green still has moments where his shot is inconsistent, He has elevated other parts of his game, especially since the beginning of February when Fred VanVleet went out with an ankle injury.
Even though VanVleet has returned to the lineup, Green has seen his production increase, especially in rebounding, defense and assists. On the defensive end in the late stages of the Rockets' comeback, Green had a huge steal that led to the Rockets forcing overtime.
Green also stepped up as a playmaker as he had a career-high 13 assists in the Rockets' 25-point comeback. That is twice in the last 13 games Green has had ten or more assists after only doing that once prior in his career.
Green, like the entire Rockets team, is also crashing the boards. Green has six rebounds or more in a career-high six straight games. Green knows that he has to become more than just a scorer, as teams have started to trap him throughout the game to get the ball out of his hands.
For the Rockets to take the next step and become more than just a feel good story they will need Green to continue to devlope all aspects of his game beyond just being a scorer. The Rockets are back in action Wednesday as they travel to Orlando to take on the Magic.
