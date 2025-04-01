Jalen Green Will Make or Break Rockets
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has quietly become one of the top players for one of the best teams in the NBA.
The fourth-year pro is averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting just north of 35 percent from beyond the 3-point line so far this season.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes named Green as the the one player who could "make or break" the Rockets.
"In recent years, the late-season version of the 23-year-old has been a revelation. Last March, he put up 27.7 points on 61.3 percent true shooting. This time around, he has gone the other way. He's averaging 21.1 points on 52.6 percent true shooting," Hughes writes.
"Green's struggles are disappointing on an individual basis; Houston invested $105 million in him this past summer and would probably like to see more consistency as he nears the end of his fourth season.
"On a team level, his up-and-down offense stands out as one of the reasons the Rockets seem much more vulnerable than a potential No. 2 playoff seed should. Houston's offense crumbles down the stretch because no one—Green included—has proved able to run the show against dialed-in defenses. The Rockets rank 26th in fourth-quarter offensive rating.
"If Green can find his form (and keep it), maybe the Rockets won't have such a hard time producing buckets when it counts."
Green and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Utah Jazz. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.