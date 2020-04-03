James Harden's newest sneaker, the Harden Vol. 4 ‘Question’ dropped online on Friday.

Harden and adidas partnered with Reebok to make the shoe, which was inspired by NBA Hall-of-Famer and sneaker legend Allen Iverson.

"Game recognizes game – adidas and Reebok have partnered to pay mutual respect between two generations of some of the greatest players to influence basketball on and off the court, James Harden and Allen Iverson," adidas said in a press release on Friday. "The partnership includes a shared design inspiration from each of the athlete’s first signature sneakers – taking aesthetic cues and incorporating design details, a nod of respect to one another."

The 2017-18 MVP signed with adidas in August 2015 after Nike failed to match the companies' 13-year, $200 million offer. The Harden Vol. 1's were released in December 2016, and his next shoe was released 15 months later.

"[The Harden Vol. 2] shoe gave him the confidence to know that he could perform at an MVP-caliber level. That’s really our goal," adidas director of footwear Rashad Williams told The Undefeated in 2018. "We know this game is 90 percent confidence, and anytime you have someone at James’ level, and they can be confident in the shoe — especially — that’s a big portion of going out and playing the best you can play."

Harden won his second straight scoring title with the Vol. 2 shoe in 2018-19, and he's currently the league's leading scorer at 34.4 points per game. He and the Rockets sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24 as the NBA enters the fourth week of its coronavirus suspension.

Harden's Vol. 4 Question Shoes can be purchased online for $130.