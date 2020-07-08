InsideTheRockets
James Harden, Allen Iverson Collaborate on New 'OG Meets OG' Sneaker

Michael Shapiro

James Harden's latest sneaker will feature fellow scoring champion Allen Iverson as the duo joins together for the Question Mid Iverson x Harden 'OG Meets OG.'

The sneaker–which features a rare collaboration between adidas and Reebok–will be released on Aug. 7. 

"Today, as part of its next partnership with adidas, Reebok officially debutes the Question Mid Iverson x Harden 'OG Meets OG,' a distinct crossover between Iverson and Harden's first signature sneakers," Reebok said in a statement. "The silhouette introduces the Harden Vol. 1 colorway to the historic Question Mid canvas, paying homage to two of basketball’s most influential on-and-off-court icons of all time."

Iverson's affection for Harden is no secret. The former 76ers star heaped praise on Harden in an interview with ESPN in January.

"[Harden] deserves all the praise that he gets," Iverson told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "There’s always going to be somebody out there saying he could do something else better than what he’s doing. I think he just keeps his foot to the pedal. …Because I know his teammates love having him in that foxhole and rocking with him night in and night out."

Iverson was an 11-time All-Star in 14 NBA seasons from 1996 to 2010. The Georgetown product led the league in scoring four times (including back-to-back scoring titles in 2000-01 and 2001-02) and he led the NBA in usage rate five times. Iverson was in some ways the Harden of his era. 

Harden will win his third straight scoring title in 2019-20. He is one of three players this century with at least three scoring titles, joining Iverson and Kevin Durant. Harden's 36.1 points per game mark in 2018-19 was the highest single-season scoring average since Michael Jordan in 1986-87. 

