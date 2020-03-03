InsideTheRockets
James Harden Praises Rookie R.J. Barrett After Knicks Upset Rockets

Michael Shapiro

Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett may hold a special place in his heart for the Rockets. 

The Duke product scored 21 points (including 18 in the first half) in a loss at the Toyota Center on Feb. 24, and he tallied a career-high 27 points in a win over Houston on Monday. Amid an inconsistent rookie year, Barrett has saved his best for matchups with the Rockets.

Barrett didn't chuck his way to 27 points in New York's 125-123 victory on Monday. He finished the night an efficient 10-18 from the field, displaying a smooth confidence in the halfcourt. Barrett snaked through the heart of the Rockets' defense with ease. He slipped numerous screens for easy buckets. As Houston entered Madison Square Garden on a six-game winning streak, Barrett was anything but intimated.

Rockets guard James Harden said he was impressed with Barrett's performance on Monday night, noting the rookie's aggression and confidence.

“Aggressive. I like it, especially as a rookie. Not timid at all. When you are aggressive and confident in your game, you look good out there," Harden told the media postgame. "[As] long as he continues to build his confidence, keep being aggressive and get the opportunity, which he will, he’ll be great."

Barrett has struggled with his shot in spurts this season, and his 59.2% mark from the free-throw line has hampered his rookie year. But the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft may be turning the corner in the second half of the season. Barrett is averaging 17.3 points per game since the All-Star break, shooting a respectable 47.7% from the field. As the Knicks flounder, Barrett is beginning to find his footing in the NBA.

New York still sits No. 13 in the Eastern Conference despite Monday's win, on track to miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season. The Rockets, meanwhile, currently hold the No. 4 seed in the West, two games back of the Nuggets and Clippers for the No. 2 seed.

Houston will host the Clippers on Thursday as it looks to improve to 40–21 in 2019-20. Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT. 

