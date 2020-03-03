The Rockets had a chance to erase a 21-point deficit against the Knicks on their final possession on Monday night, but a missed jumper from Russell Westbrook snapped Houston's six-game winning streak in a 125-123 loss at Madison Square Garden.

Westbrook and Co. were blitzed for 73 points in the first half on Monday, and the Knicks finished the evening shooting 48.5% from the field and 40% from three. Sandwiched between matchups with the Celtics and Clippers, the Knicks tripped the Rockets as they eye the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Rockets should still be encouraged by their thrilling win in Boston on Saturday, but losing to the lowly Knicks will certainly dampen their plane ride home to Houston.

Here are three takeaways as the Rockets fell to 39–21 in 2019-20.

Rockets Bullied Inside

Who would have thought the Knicks would be the first team to truly punish the Rockets for their small-ball devotion? New York bullied Houston throughout Monday's matchup, finishing the night with 20 offensive rebounds and a whopping 64 points in the paint. Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker held firm inside per usual, but otherwise, the Rockets were often lackadaisical both on the defensive glass and in isolation situations. Monday marked a letdown after a dynamic defensive effort in Boston.

Julius Randle didn't shoot well on Monday–going 5-14 from the field–but the Kentucky product was the most effective Knick down the stretch. Randle finished the night with six offensive rebounds, and he snagged a slate of extra shots for his teammates in the final minutes. Mitchell Robinson provided a similar boost late in the game, as did Taj Gibson. The Knicks matched small-ball with bully ball, and their decision making paid off in a rare victory over a .500 team.

Harden Struggles Again

James Harden finished Monday's loss with 35 points, though it was far from his most effective 30-point effort of the season. The 2017-18 MVP was sluggish for most of the first half, and he ended the night 8-22 from the field and 3-13 from three. Harden struggled in Boston as well (7-24 FG, 4-17 3P), marking another shooting dip after a solid February. Perhaps the friendly confines of the Toyota Center will get Harden back in his groove on Thursday night as the Clippers come to Houston.

Barrett Ties Career High

It's been an inconsistent 2019-20 for R.J. Barrett, though the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has begun to show some improvement of late. Monday night marked another step in the right direction.

Barrett tied his career-high with 27 points in New York's win over the Rockets, going 10-18 from the field while banging home a trio of threes. Barrett came through in the clutch, too, giving the Knicks a three-point lead in the final minute after beating defensive ace P.J. Tucker to the rim for a layup. It's been another lost season for the Knicks, and an uphill climb awaits new president Leon Rose. But performances like Barrett's on Monday provides at least a modicum of optimism heading into 2020-21.

Up Next: vs. Clippers on Thursday

The Rockets will face a critical test as they return home on Thursday as Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers make their second trip to the Toyota Center this season. Houston is still within an earshot of the Clippers and Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, sitting two games back of the two teams after Monday's loss. After a trio of intense battles earlier in 2019-20, expect an exciting contest in Houston on Thursday.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. ET.