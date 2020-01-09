RocketsMaven
James Harden, Trae Young Make NBA History With Pair of 40-Point Triple-Doubles

Michael Shapiro

James Harden and Trae Young shined at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday as each player dropped a 40-point triple-double in Houston's 122-115 victory. The contest marked the first time in NBA history in which two players recorded a 40-point triple-double in the same game. 

Harden's triple-double didn't mark a career-night for the two-time scoring champion. Harden now has 15 career 40-point triple-doubles–trailing Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history–though he may be more inclined to remember his poor shooting effort in Atlanta on Wednesday. Harden shot just 9-34 from the field, missing 22 of his final 25 shots after closing the first quarter with 22 points on 6-9 shooting.

Wednesday was likely a more special occasion for Young despite the Hawks' loss. The Oklahoma product posted his first career 40-point triple-double against Houston, keying the Hawks' second-half comeback as they looked to pull off the upset. Atlanta fell to 8–30 on Wednesday night, though Young's talent is likely to drag the franchise out of the Eastern Conference cellar in 2020-21.

Harden praised Young's talent postgame. 

"[Young] continues to get better, he continues to show he can be effective in this league at a high level," Harden told the media in Atlanta. "We all know he can shoot the s--- out of the ball, but obviously his playmaking ability is there. He continues to impress people."

Harden heads to Oklahoma City on Thursday as the NBA's leading scorer at 38.5 points per game. Young sits fourth at 29.2 points per game. Atlanta's point guard is looking to be just the fifth player since 1980 to average 29 points per game at 21-years-old or younger, joining Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic.

The Rockets advanced to 25–11 with Wednesday's win before Thursday's matchup against the Thunder. Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT.

