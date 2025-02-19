Jock Landale May Be Crucial For Rockets in Second Half
Houston Rockets center Jock Landale is far from the answer to the team's problems, though he hasn't been one of the better players on the squad this season.
Landale, 29, has made just 27 appearances for the Rockets this season, averaging 4.1 points per game for Houston, mostly in a relief role.
There are times where Landale is asked to do more. For instance, he had 13 points in the team's last game against the Golden State Warriors when most players were tired on the second night of a back-to-back right before the All-Star Game.
When the Rockets played the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 9, also as part of the second game in a 24-hour span, Landale had his lone double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
While Landale won't be playing a massive role for the Rockets in a playoff series, he could play a key role down the stretch for Houston as the team's third-string center. Landale usually comes in when backup Steven Adams can't, whether it be due to rest or injury.
As one of the players with the most mileage on the team, the Rockets need Adams healthy and well-rested for the playoffs. Therefore, the Rockets could end up playing Landale more often in the final 27 games of the season.
Landale can give good minutes now and defer the playing time to Adams and Sengun come playoff time. Should he do that, it would be considered a successful year for Landale.
Landale and the Rockets are returning to the court on Friday as the team hosts Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. CT.
