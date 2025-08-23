Kevin Durant Adds to List of Greats to Play For The Rockets
The Houston Rockets have boasted some elite talent throughout the course of their franchise history. The best-known Rockets are the ones who made a name for themselves with the franchise. Hakeem Olajuwon, James Harden, Calvin Murphy and Yao Ming are some players who played a significant portion of their careers in Houston with a high level of success as well.
However, the Rockets have historically acquired players who have made a name elsewhere to pair with their hometown stars. Clyde Drexler, Tracy McGrady and Chris Paul are players who left their mark despite a limited career with the Rockets.
Kevin Durant is the newest addition to the list of great players who have worn the Rockets jersey throughout the team's history.
In terms of basketball talent and career accomplishments, Durant is coming in as one of the greatest players to wear a Rockets uniform. An MVP, two Finals MVPs, and 11 All-NBA selections are accolades indicative of a player who has accomplished a lot in his tenure in the league.
Durant comes to the Rockets as an older player, but he has still shown the capability of creating plays for himself in isolation. He was one of the league's best one-on-one scorers last season, as he is practically unguardable with his length, quickness, and elite shooting touch.
His skill set is exactly what the Rockets were hoping to find to lead their team into the next era of competitive basketball. They believe Durant can contribute what some of their franchise's best players have brought in terms of dependability. Durant is the definition of dependable; he makes averaging over 25 points per game seem simple.
The Rockets may not depend on Durant to carry the offense throughout the entire game, but he will be heavily leaned on to deliver in the clutch of close games or take over when the offense is floundering.
With Durant, the Rockets have a true chance to push for a championship this season. They've acquired one of the league's best players of all time, and they hope the team they've built around him will be enough to win.
With such a rich history of incredible players battling for the Houston Rockets, Durant fits in perfectly along with some of the other greats who have made their way to Houston at one point or another to play on the team. Durant's tenure could be part of one of the most memorable Rockets runs of all time.