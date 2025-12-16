Yahoo Sports Lists Rockets as Buyers on Trade Market

The Houston Rockets are always active on the trade market, historically. It's almost as much of a guarantee as life, death, and taxes. The Rockets have historically drawn headlines when they've acquired superstar players.

Clyde Drexler, Tracy McGrady, James Harden, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant.

(As a side note, that's quite a list).

It's understandable why a Hall of Fame acquisition would garner headlines.

The Rockets have also made under-the-radar moves as well, especially recently.

For example, the Steven Adams trade in 2024 didn't get discussed much. At the time, he was injured and viewed as potential salary ballast for a future trade.

Now he's one of the major reasons for Houston's second-ranked offensive attack, due to the second-chance scoring opportunities and offensive rebounds.

According to Morten Stig Jensen of Yahoo Sports, the Rockets project to be one of the NBA's true buyers this trade season, joining the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Orlando Magic.

The writer explained.

"It was tempting to leave them out, simply due to the Fred VanVleet injury, but at 16-6 and with Kevin Durant on the roster, that would be indefensible.

They need a point guard. Full stop. They probably won't be able to acquire a big-name player, but they could attempt to use VanVleet's $25 million salary to facilitate something.

Going into the rest of the season short on playmaking guards wouldn't be advisable."

The Rockets can certainly use a traditional point guard. The Amen Thompson experiment hasn't been God awful (especially by the numbers), but we have seen enough to know that he'd be better suited in an off-ball role.

Adding a point guard could prove to be a bit of a challenge, however. Especially someone like James Harden or Jrue Holiday.

Fred VanVleet would essentially have to be included, due to his salary. And he'd have to sign off on such a move, due to his implied no-trade clause.

He's also been the Rockets' vocal leader in the locker room and in the clubhouse. Such a move could be a morale killer potentially.

Even a less profile name like Dennis Schroder, whom the Rockets previously had, would likely cost both Tari Eason and Clint Capela (in addition to draft capital).

And that still doesn't quite work financially.

Would it be worth it to part with Eason for Schroder?

Chris Paul is available after his unceremonious exit from the LA Clippers, but does he really have anything left in the tank to contribute on the court, based on what we saw from him this season?

These are the challenges that Houston faces, as it pertains to trading for a point guard.