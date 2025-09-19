Kevin Durant's Familiarity with Several Houston Players and Coaches Helps Rockets
The Houston Rockets were the surprise of the NBA season in 2024-25 as they went from a 41-win team that missed the playoffs to a 52-win team that finished second in the tough Western Conference. That 52-win season led to the Rockets' first playoff appearance since 2020.
That meant a first-round matchup with their longtime nemesis, the Golden State Warriors. Despite coming from 3-1 down to force a Game 7 at home, the Rockets would see their season come to an end as they lost 103-89. Despite the loss, the Rockets felt they were on the right track in the future but still believed they needed to make a significant move to take that next step.
Kevin Durant joined the Phoenix Suns after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Valley of the Sun after spending three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns went all in on their own big 3 with Bradley Beal joining Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, the experiment didn't work for various reasons, which led the Suns to try to trade Durant before the 2025 trade deadline.
The Rockets were one of the teams with which the Suns engaged in Durant trade talks, but nothing materialized during the season as the two sides could not agree. Those trade rumors soured Durant on the Suns, and after the season, Durant and the Suns both were ready to move on. After a few weeks of the Suns trying to bring more back in a Durant trade, they finally gave in to the Rockets' offer and sent the future Hall of Famer to Houston.
Kevin Durant is already familiar with some Rockets players and coaches
Despite never playing for the Rockets, Durant has been teammates with a couple of current Rockets and is already familiar with some of the Rockets' coaching staff. Durant started his NBA career with the Seattle Supersonics in the 2007-08 season. Durant was part of the last Supersonic team before their move to Oklahoma City.
Jeff Green also came into the league with the Supersonics in 2007-08 and spent his first three seasons with Durant before being traded to the Boston Celtics in the 2010-11 season. Now they reunite in Houston almost 15 years later, with another stop together in Brooklyn in between.
Durant will also reunite with another former Thunder teammate, Steven Adams. Adams joined the Thunder in 2013-14, playing three seasons with Durant before his well-publicized signing with the Warriors before the 2016-17 season. They now reunite nine years later in Houston.
Durant also has previous relationships with the Rockets coaching staff. Ime Udoka was an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season, which was Durant's first season on the court for the Nets. Udoka played a role in Durant deciding to come to Houston, as he has expressed his admiration for Udoka's coaching style in the past.
Durant is also reuniting with Rockets assistant Royal Ivey, whose relationship spans decades, going all the way back to before Durant decided to attend the University of Texas. Ivey played a significant role in Durant's decision to go to Texas. Ivey is one of the most decorated players in University of Texas basketball history and steered Durant to play for the Longhorns.
Durant and Ivey were also on the same Thunder team in 2010-11, playing together for two seasons initially before Ivey returned for his final season in 2013. They are also close off the court, with Ivey serving as godfather to Durant's goddaughter. They are now part of a Rockets team looking to bring a championship back to Houston for the first time in 30 years.
Even though this will be the first time Durant has put on a Rockets uniform, he will see some familiar faces, and that should help him and the Rockets get off to a fast start this upcoming season.