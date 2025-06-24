Kevin Durant Is the Perfect Teacher to Help Jabari Smith Jr. Improve His Game
The Houston Rockets made news when they reportedly traded for future Hall of Famer and former MVP Kevin Durant. The Rockets and Phoenix Suns have been discussing a possible Durant trade since before the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The two teams could not agree at that time, but with the draft just around the corner, both teams were motivated to finalize a deal.
Durant brings to the Rockets an elite scorer even at the advanced NBA age of 36 who averaged over 26 points on 53 percent shooting. Durant quite possibly could be the most efficient outside shooter they have ever had in the franchise's history.
That level of efficiency and excellence is something the Rockets sorely needed this past season, especially in the playoffs. Durant also brings a great work ethic, and when you have accomplished as much as Durant has in his career, you can pass that knowledge down to your teammates, especially the younger ones.
That is a massive bonus for a team like the Rockets, who, even with the addition of Kevin Durant, are still one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Players like Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, and Amen Thompson will only get better playing alongside a future Hall of Famer.
Another player that will benefit from playing and practicing alongside Durant is the player probably closest to his body type and playing style is Jabari Smith. Smith, the Rockets' third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has shown flashes of potential at times but has also struggled to take that next step.
Coming out of college, Smith was seen as a stretch four who, at 6'10, would be able to shoot over any defender in the NBA. Smith has shown that ability at times but not on a consistent basis. That is where a player like Durant comes into the picture. Durant has made a career as a sniper from the outside and around the basket.
Durant will be able to not only help Smith with his shooting but also how to get to his spots faster and the correct angles to take when playing against aggressive defenses. Durant can also show Smith how to use his size in the post, as Durant has become a good post player as well. That doesn't mean trying to back down your opponent under the basket, but using different moves like the fadeaway to take advantage of the height difference.
Several Rockets have practiced with Durant in previous offseason but being able to practice with him on a daily basis will make a big difference in the long run especially for Smith.