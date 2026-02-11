Who Will Play The Biggest Roles In The Rockets' Final Stretch?

The Houston Rockets are entering the All-Star break with renewed hope after taking the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Through all the struggles and injuries, the Rockets have maintained their composure and given themselves a slim chance at a climb to the second seed.

To give themselves a chance at that climb, and to strengthen their hold on the No. 3 seed, the Rockets will rely on a few players for the rest of the season outside of their top contributors.

Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant, and Amen Thompson will have the highest usage for the Rockets, as the rest of the season has shown. However, it's the others who will have to take expanded roles or increase their performance in their roles to help Houston reach its goals.

Tari Eason may end up becoming the most improtant role player for the Rockets to end the season. He's the only player who has been able to consistently knock down the deep ball, and his on-ball defense is crucial to Houston's performance against elite offenses.

Eason and Reed Sheppard are the team's main floor spacers, but Eason is favored due to his defensive skills and effort.

Sheppard will also play a big role in Houston's performance to end the season, as the team looks to get scoring and passing production from the developing guard. Sheppard doesn't have the luxury of leaning on his defense when his shot isn't falling, but he is invaluable as a weapon when his shots drop off the dribble.

The player who best creates the space for Sheppard to score is Clint Capela, whose role has expanded significantly following Steven Adams' injury. Capela has largely stepped up to the plate, providing a different level of paint protection that not even Adams provided.

Capela's performance in games isn't necessarily a barometer for how the Rockets will perform, but he adds a much needed boost for the team's defense and rebounding.

Ironically, the root of the word 'barometer' is found in the first name of one player who has the biggest influence on whether the Rockets win or not, Jabari Smith Jr.

Smith Jr.'s huge splits between wins and losses match the eye test and are a helpful tool in explaining the difference. He gets many opportunities to shoot from beyond the arc, and he often switches on to perimeter scorers.

When he is hitting shots and guarding effectively, it usually means the Rockets are on their way to a victory. Even if he's not taking a ton of shots, the threat of his shooting is impactful when he's efficient. When he's shooting a poor percentage from the field or getting burnt on defense, the Rockets don't have the personnel to make up for that lack of production from a starter.

The Rockets' role players all must take on a bigger role if the Rockets hope to hold on to the No. 3 seed and give themselves a chance to climb. If they meet the challenge, the Rockets will be in a strong position to start the postseason.