Kevin Durant Trolls Thunder Ahead of Rockets-Thunder Opener
Kevin Durant is generally one of the more accessible superstar athletes on the internet. Fans are able to engage with him on a daily basis on his social media platforms, because he generally responds.
This makes Durant unique, because athletes don't typically maintain a social media presence during their playing days. It's quite common for them to take on that pastime post retirement, however, but generally not when they're still playing.
And even if they do, they surely don't respond to trolls.
This is also what makes Durant unique.
He'll troll back. Not just on the internet, however, because we've seen him do it in arenas too.
And hey, why not? It surely makes for a better fan experience.
Fans pay their hard-earned money just to be able to watch athletes live. They'd surely not mind engaging in healthy, verbal banter with them.
How many times in life will they have that opportunity?
And if a player like Durant doesn't mind it, we'll, you know the saying. All is well that ends well.
The latest banter between Durant and the NBA's fan community came on Sunday, when a user on X (formerly Twitter) tried to troll him about the Oklahoma City Thunder, the franchise that originally drafted Durant (when they were still the Seattle Supersonics), winning their first title and facing the Rockets on opening night.
"where will your mental be opening night when you watch the team that gave you everything raise a banner after you left them high and dry"
Durant’s reply has created quite a stir.
"Finally. It's been 10 years. Bout time they win one lmaooo"
This comes off as clean humor. I'd doubt Durant is salty about the Thunder winning the title. He won two championships of his own immediately after leaving Oklahoma City (and won two Finals MVPs at that). Besides, he took the Thunder to their first-ever Finals appearance.
His very next reply left little doubt about him trolling.
"My god, talk a little shit back. It’s not that serious"
Earlier in the week, the NBA announced the Rockets-Thunder opening day matchup, which will air on NBC, the NBA's new broadcast partner, following an 11-year agreement. The first season under the new deal will be in 2025-26.
The new-look Rockets, with Durant, could pose the greatest threat to Oklahoma City's ability to repeat as NBA champions in the upcoming season.
Durant certainly gave them bulletin board material, that's for sure.