NBA Power Agent Rich Paul Believes Healthy Rockets Could Beat Thunder

Rich Paul has become one of the NBA's power agents. He and his Klutch Sports represent a litany of high-caliber players across the league.

Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet is one of them.

Paul started with mainly just Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and grew from there. His agency has even made it's way to other sports.

Former Rockets point guard John Wall was also one of his clients.

Paul has faced scrutiny for helping players get out of situations that they deem unpleasant and getting them into new situations.

Paul recently started a podcast, called Game Over, with Max Kellerman, the former co-host of ESPN's First Take.

The Houston Rockets came up in conversation, as Kellerman stated that the Rockets would be able to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, if they were at full health (which they aren't and likely won't be).

The super agent agreed.

"No, I'm putting lighter fluid on that, and I'll tell you why.

Because you have Ime, Fred, Kevin Durant. You have youth. And then you have...I'm doubling up on Sengun cause he's a matchup problem."

Paul had alot more to say about Sengun.

"I'll just say really good player. That's what I'll say. The guy that's really good that's not named Kevin Durant."

It's worth noting that the Rockets aren't at full health. And won't be.

Sure, VanVleet has his sights set on returning for the postseason but he tore his ACL.

In September. That's likely a one-year recovery, and he'd be returning in April.

And even then, he'd need to ramp up to get in game shape. Could you really insert him in the middle of a high stakes postseason series, fresh off an ACL tear?

And that's assuming the Rockets don't have any other injuries between now and then.

Also, it's worth noting how good the Thunder look. They've won 96 percent of their games, putting them on pace for 79 wins.

They rank first in net rating and defensive rating, and fourth in offensive rating.

They won the title last year and didn't lose anyone.

They're one of the best teams in league history. Or on track to be.

(And they may wind up with another top draft pick, thanks to the Paul George trade with the LA Clippers that landed them Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, as if that wasn't enough).

However, the Rockets did face off against them on opening night and took them to double overtime.

Even without VanVleet.

So maybe it's not that far-fetched of a take by Kellerman and Paul.