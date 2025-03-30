Key Rockets' Guard Predicted to Re-Sign With the Team
Fred VanVleet’s upcoming free agency is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing storylines of the NBA offseason, as the Houston Rockets weigh their options regarding their influential veteran point guard. VanVleet, who has been a steadying presence for the Rockets, holds a team option for the 2025-26 season worth $44.9 million.
Houston could bring back VanVleet on that deal, but it would take up a significant chunk of the salary cap. However, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report predicts that the Rockets will decline this option in favor of negotiating a more team-friendly, multiyear deal.
Pincus suggests that the Rockets could offer VanVleet a contract starting at a more manageable $30 million annually, potentially extending to a three-year, $97.2 million agreement. This structure would not only retain VanVleet’s leadership but also provide Houston with greater financial flexibility to make future roster moves.
Another potential deal could start at $25 million annually, allowing the Rockets to invest in other areas while keeping VanVleet as a cornerstone of their plans. Houston could be in play to add more talent if the organization plays its cards right.
VanVleet’s impact on the Rockets goes beyond statistics, although his shooting percentages have been low and inconsistent this season. As a veteran with championship experience, he has been a guiding force for a young roster filled with promising talents, including Amen Thompson and Jalen Green.
The 31-year-old's presence on and off the court has been instrumental in fostering the development of Houston’s youthful core, making his re-signing a genuine concern for the organization. Even so, the Rockets may consider a sign-and-trade scenario if they decide to pivot in a different direction. That would only become likely if Houston is certain it can get an upgrade at the one.
By re-signing VanVleet, the Rockets keep on their key veteran leaders with their youth movement, positioning themselves as a competitive force in the Western Conference. However, his free agency will undoubtedly draw attention as Houston attempts to solidify its foundation for success.
As the offseason nears, many eyes will be on the Rockets to see how they approach this critical decision. If Pincus’s prediction holds true, a renewed partnership between the Rockets and VanVleet could be the key to Houston’s continued progress and playoff contention in the years to come.