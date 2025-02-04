Lakers Reportedly Targeting Houston Rockets’ Center
On Saturday, the NBA world flipped upside down, as longtime Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was sent to the Lakers in a deal involving two-way center Anthony Davis.
The blockbuster trade — truly, one of the biggest in league history, given its secrecy — has now caused a ripple effect to pulsate throughout the association. Still, it appears the Lakers aren’t done just yet.
Prior to adding Doncic, Davis had been publicly pushing for the organization to add a big to the squad, given their shallowness in that area. Despite the Doncic trade being a no-brainer for LA, they’re now left with even less front court pieces than before, and are now reportedly scouring the market for some.
Per The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Lakers have reached out to Houston about 31-year-old center Steven Adams, who’s made his first contributions to the team this season.
Averaging just 3.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, Adams hasn’t quite been able to find his earlier production in Houston, though he still adds premier size in the front court rotation.
“We know we have a need for a big,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told reporters at Doncic’s introductory presser on Tuesday. “The market for bigs right now, leading into the last two or three days of the trade deadline, is very dry.”
“League sources say the Lakers have had talks with Houston about 31-year-old big man Steven Adams (who is on an expiring deal worth $12.6 million).” Amick wrote. “And while the two sides have been significantly apart, with no signs that a deal will actually get done, those talks offers some clarity as to what Pelinka has been thinking here.”
While the Rockets don’t necessarily have strong need of Adams in a win-now capacity, the Lakers appear better suited for a postseason run than they did a week ago, and it could be in the Rockets best interest to keep its center, for now.
