Latest Kevin Durant Report Amid Houston Rockets Rumors
The Kevin Durant trade rumors are starting to take the NBA by storm with the offseason approaching. While four teams remain in the playoffs, the other 26 teams are gearing for a summer that should bring many changes around the league.
Durant's situation with the Phoenix Suns is one that has been heavily monitored over the last few months. The Suns nearly traded the future Hall-of-Famer at February's deadline, but he ultimately remained on the roster for the rest of the season. Phoenix would finish 36-46, missing the Play-In Tournament.
Since he was nearly traded, it has been widely believed that Durant is as good as gone from the Suns this summer. Phoenix was entertaining multiple offers and could do so again this offseason.
The Houston Rockets have since been a major contender in such trade rumors. The Rockets suffered an early playoff exit due to a lack of offense against the Golden State Warriors, and could be looking to spare some of their young core to go after a go-to offensive talent like Durant.
However, the latest report from NBA insider Jake Fischer suggests the 36-year-old's departure isn't completely certain. There is still a chance that Durant is a Sun by the end of the summer.
"It has been widely anticipated that Durant, who turns 37 in September, will be back on the trade market this summer in the wake of the Suns' myriad trade explorations involving No. 35 leading up to February's in-season trade deadline," Fischer wrote. "A return to the desert next season, though, has not been fully ruled out."
If the Suns end up keeping the 6-foot-11 star, they'll stay in contention for the postseason, however, the future would be bleak considering their lack of draft capital and salary cap struggles. Phoenix is well over the second apron after having to pay Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
The Rockets could still make a push for one of the greatest scorers of all time, but they'll be competing with plenty of other teams. The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are other major teams to watch.
