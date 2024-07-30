Latest Power Rankings Place Rockets Among Non-Contenders
The Houston Rockets 2023-24 showing understandably caught everyone by surprise. After three years of being a noncompetitive bunch, the Ime Udoka-led group morphed into a feisty, young team that demanded to be taken seriously.
The franchise secured wins against contending teams and rose to a .500 ballclub, showing signs of promise. Although the team missed out on making the play-in tournament, not many outside of the franchise expected a different outcome.
In fact, many within the fanbase were skeptical of the franchise’s ability to reach their own goal. Injuries played a large part, as the team suffered injuries to several key contributors. Unsurprisingly, the Rockets largely stood pat in the offseason, making moves around the margins, such as trading for AJ Griffin and adding Jack McVeigh (albeit on a two-way contract).
The Rockets' biggest offseason acquisition came through the draft, as Reed Sheppard became their selection at number three, providing relief to a team that finished 23rd in 3-range shooting.
After the Rockets' offseason, where exactly do they rank heading into 2024-25? If you ask Kurt Helin of NBC Sports and Pro Basketball Talk, the Rockets may be in line for a similar outcome as last season, as Helin ranked the Rockets as the 20th-best team and 12th-best team in the Western Conference.
Helin explained.
"This ranking could end up being too low if Houston can build off what we saw after the All-Star break last season. Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are at the heart of that potential improvement and both are in contract years,
Houston wants to see if they can earn those big paydays (for Sengun, is he worth 5-years and $200 million?). Add in Reed Shepard, who was the standout star of Summer League and this is an interesting young team, with some veteran help from Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. The postseason is a target for this team."
The Rockets came in one spot after the LA Clippers (who certainly regressed this offseason) and were placed in a tier of non-contenders, as the Toronto Raptors came in at 21, followed by the Atlanta Hawks at 22, followed by the San Antonio Spurs at 23, Chicago Bulls, and Charlotte Hornets.
