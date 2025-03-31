Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report
On Sunday night, the Houston Rockets issued a 148-109 beatdown of the Phoenix Suns, furthering their chances of keeping the No. 2 seed as the postseason nears.
It was a full team effort, with eight different Rockets finishing in double-digit scoring, led by Jalen Green with 33 points. Others included Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet from the starting lineup, as well as Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, Jock Landale and Aaron Holiday from the bench.
Defense played a part, too, as Houston held Kevin Durant to just 11 points on 11 shots.
With the near-40-point beatdown, the second-seeded Rockets pushed their Western Conference lead over the Nuggets to two full games, important given there’s only a handful of games remaining in the season.
On Monday night, the Rockets will take on the Lakers in the second half of a back-to-back, hoping to further extend its lead over the West, sans Oklahoma City. The Lakers currently stand at No. 4, and are in dire need of wins themselves.
Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Lakers:
Houston Rockets injuries:
N/A
Los Angeles Lakers injuries:
LeBron James — Probable: Left groin strain
For the first time nearly all season, the Houston Rockets have a fully healthy roster, aside from its G League designations. Reed Sheppard is back from a thumb injury, Amen Thompson's rolled ankle in the Suns' game isn't set to keep him out, and Tari Eason and more rested on the front half of the back to back.
The Lakers, too, are mostly healthy. Their only designation being a 'probable' for superstar LeBron James.
The two teams playing the bulk of their rotations this late in the season is an obvious sign this is an essential must-win for both squads.
The Lakers and Rockets tip off at 9 p.m. CT.