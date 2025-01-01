Inside The Rockets

Mavericks vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are starting the new year off hoping to put their last two games behind them as they take on the Dallas Mavericks at home.

The Rockets had two ugly losses to close out 2024, and they are hoping to start 2025 off with a win against the Mavericks, who are struggling mightily with injuries.

Luka Doncic strained his calf a week ago and is out for a little while. Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II also missed their last game against the Sacramento Kings, so the Rockets could take advantage against their Lone Star State rival.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Mavericks vs. Rockets Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

PG Luka Doncic (OUT - calf)

PG Kyrie Irving (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)

SG Klay Thompson (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

C Dereck Lively II (QUESTIONABLE - hip)

PG Dante Exum (OUT - wrist)

Houston Rockets

PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - lower leg)

SF Dillon Brooks (QUESTIONABLE - personal)

SG Amen Thompson (OUT - suspension)

Mavericks vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

  • PG Spencer Dinwiddie
  • SG Jaden Hardy
  • SF Quentin Grimes
  • PF P.J. Washington
  • C Daniel Gafford

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

