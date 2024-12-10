Heat Forward Jimmy Butler Reportedly Open to Houston Rockets Trade
The Houston Rockets are a team that could be primed to make a trade soon. Their young, talent-filled roster makes it easy to trade for a star, and Heat forward Jimmy Butler could be that guy.
Ime Udoka has made it known that he wants to win, and win now. He's a coach who doesn't play around, and it's shown in the Rockets' recent success. Udoka has turned it around in Houston, as the team is tied for No. 3 in the Western Conference with the Dallas Mavericks.
Miami is willing to listen to trade offers for Butler, who is now 35 years old, according to Shams Charania. Even more, Butler — a Houston, TX native — is reportedly open to the idea of landing with one of the Texas teams, be it the Rockets or Mavericks.
Udoka could push for Butler, as he has coached against the star forward in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals when he led the No. 8 seed Miami to the NBA Finals.
Despite both Miami and Butler's willingness to get a potential deal done, it wouldn't be cheap on Houston's end. They'd likely need to give up multiple players from their "Core 7", and Heat General Maanager Pat Riley is notoriously stingy in trade deals.
Would it be worth it for the Rockets?
Houston is a young squad who can build together and grow as a team throughout the next few years. As a team who was mostly drafted into the organization during the rebuild, they'll likely wait for development, and see how far they can go in the next few years.
The Western Conference is hyper-competitive, which could also be another reason for Butler to end up in H-Town. However, a deal would not only throw off the team's timeline, but it could also mess with team chemistry.
All in all, both teams will likely do their due diligence in talking through a potential deal as the trade deadline inches closer.
