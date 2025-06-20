Heat Reportedly on the Verge of Kevin Durant Trade Amid Rockets Rumors
While the Houston Rockets remain active in trade talks regarding Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, they aren't the only team interested in a blockbuster deal.
The Rockets have a lot of leverage in Durant negotiations, considering they own the Suns' first-round picks in 2025 and 2027. Houston also has plenty of young players to give up and still be competitive, which could help Phoenix now but also in the future as the franchise looks to reset.
While this is all a major positive for the Rockets, another team Durant prefers could be swooping in on the trade that everyone is waiting for. The Miami Heat, who have also been active in talks with the Suns, could be closing in on a deal, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.
“Although the two sides are not right at the finish line yet in trade talks, one player can get them there," Siegel wrote. "That would be Kel'el Ware, a rookie standout in Miami's frontcourt who is a giant with his 7-foot-4 wingspan and two-way potential.
"If the Heat include Ware in a revamped package to what they have already offered, talks with the Suns will reach a whole new level, as he is the player Phoenix wants in discussions with Miami.”
NBA insider Jake Fischer also said that he believes Durant will ultimately end up with the Heat, citing their willingness to give up the right pieces as the main reason why they'll acquire the superstar. It's important to note that Fischer cautioned fans by saying this does not mean Miami is the leader in the sweepstakes.
Siegel noted that the Rockets have had a hard time getting a trade through due to their lack of talent included in packages. Houston has been offering Jalen Green and the No. 10 pick; however, Phoenix is interested in Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Tari Eason. The Rockets are reluctant to give up those pieces along with Green.
Durant in Houston would give the Rockets a new dimension in their offense. He'd be a go-to scorer and would fix a lot of the team's issues with shot creation and three-point shooting. However, he'd do the same for the Heat.