How Does the Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Affect the Rockets?
The Minnesota Timberwolves are a very good team. Anthony Edwards is only 23 years old, and has already been an All-Star while receiving an All-NBA honors. During his time with Karl-Anthony Towns, he averaged about 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists a game. In his career, Towns has averaged close to 23 points a game and 10 rebounds.
In a blockbuster trade Friday night, Minnesota acquired Julius Randle from the Knicks, alongside Donte DiVincenzo. Most likely, Naz Reid will still be coming off of the bench for the Wolves. Randle has had health issues throughout his career, and especially hasn't been healthy in recent years. Still, the forward offers another potential scoring threat.
The Western Conference is very gritty. The Wolves were the No. 3 seed at 56-26 last season. Towns played a huge role in getting the Wolves to that spot, but can they make it to similar heights without him? They could. Is the chance as likely as last season? Probably not.
With Ja Morant returning to the Grizzles, and the West being as tough as it is, it is hard to say who will place where this season. This does make it easier for the Rockets.
Houston is a team full of rising stars. The Wolves were one of their toughest opponents last year. Edwards averaged 26 points and Towns averaged 18 points and nine rebounds against the Rockets. Without Towns, Edwards had 21 points and five rebounds against Houston last year. Edwards is only going to get better, he is only 23 years and coming off of an amazing gold medal victory with Team USA in the Olympics.
Towns made it hard for Sengun last season, keeping Sengun at lower numbers than his averages in both games they met up. He only averaged 17 points and seven rebounds against Towns. Without Towns, this gives Sengun the route to play at All-Star level, like we saw from him last season. Without KAT in the West, the 22-year-old may even earn an All-Star bid this year.
