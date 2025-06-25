More Opportunities For Rockets' Wings Following Trade
The Houston Rockets completed the final piece of their rebuild puzzle in a trade for Kevin Durant, which saw the departure of key players Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. While the Rockets regain a wing player capable of being one of the league's top 10 highest-scoring players, even as an older player.
While the Rockets are gaining a certified No. 1 scoring option to help boost the team's offensive production, they are also gaining more opportunities for some of the team's young players. Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason will all be counted on to do more for the team next season. The latter two have the chance to elevate their games even further in enhanced roles.
Durant may be guaranteed one of the starting forward spots, but the departure of Brooks clears the way for both Smith Jr. and Eason to find more playing time. First, Green's vacancy in the starting lineup allowed Amen Thompson to move to a guard spot, clearing the starting position Smith Jr. held to begin last season.
Without Brooks, Eason would become the wing with the next-highest minutes, ahead of Whitmore, who may also play a larger role this season.
Smith Jr. will likely retake his starting position alongside Durant and Alperen Sengun in the frontcourt. He proved how valuable he can be in this year's playoffs, hitting big shots, playing quality defense, and securing rebounds in limited minutes.
A larger role for Smith Jr. could help significantly with floor spacing, and he's the player who could gain the most from learning under Durant's tutelage.
An expanded role for Eason is a significant development. He spent time in the starting lineup this season and contributed winning plays. He played tough defense on the ball, patrolled passing lanes off the ball, and created fast breaks with his quick hands.
Eason will help mitigate the loss of Brooks' defense, and he has earned a larger role with the team and more minutes on the court.
Whitmore and Sheppard will each benefit from the departure of two former starters. While they'll still have to earn trust and playing time, they will take larger roles next season than they did this season.
The Rockets gained a superstar player in their trade for Kevin Durant, but they also unlocked the opportunity for impact players to contribute more to the team's success.