NBA Analyst Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Houston Rockets Win Total Next Season
Predicting the Houston Rockets' win total for the 2024-25 NBA season is no easy task. Of course, that goes for any team as there are moving parts with every team. However, the Rockets are blending a roster with young talent and seasoned veterans in pursuit of the playoffs.
With the dog days of the offseason here, win totals are the talk of the town, though. The Rockets over/under win total is generally set at 43.5 wins, which makes sense following a 41-41 finish a season ago.
One NBA analyst recently took a stab at giving their prediciton for the Rockets' win total next season. The Athletic's Kelly Iko predicted 45 wins for Houston next season.
"I have Houston at 45 wins for next season, so just over their Vegas outlook," Iko wrote. "Their final two months of the season are brutal, but Alperen Şengün stays healthy and establishes himself as a star, Green adds another layer to his game in a “prove it” year and Sheppard’s floor spacing helps a below-average Rockets shooting group. Houston is one of the rare teams that didn’t add in free agency — unless you consider Steven Adams— and has enough young talent that natural growth should lead to more wins."
Ike said it best -- natural growth should be plenty to vault the Rockets into the postseason. Winning 41 games, a 19-win improvement from the season prior, left Houston as the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference. While four more wins isn't a huge jump, it should be enough for the Rockets to find their way into the Play-In Tournament.
Ime Udoka is in the second season as the team's head coach, too. He'll be able to continue establishing a culture and playstyle within the franchise while blending the talents together to put together the best on-court product possible.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.