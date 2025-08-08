NBA Announces Houston Rockets' Christmas Day Game
It was widely expected by fans around the league that the Houston Rockets were going to feature a Christmas Day game this season, thanks to the addition of NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
And with today's announcements by Shams Charania, those expectations were seemingly met.
It was announced by ESPN's Senior Insider that the Houston Rockets will be traveling to Los Angeles on Christmas Day to face the Lakers, led by NBA superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
This matchup not only marks the third time both franchises will face off on Christmas, but also the fifth time that both Kevin Durant and LeBron James go up against one another in both of their illustrious careers.
Between their previous four matchups, James has an edge over Durant, three games to one.
Houston has not played in a Christmas Day game since 2019, when they faced the Golden State Warriors, where they took a 116-104 loss.
In that matchup, Russell Westbrook and James Harden erupted for individual double-doubles. Westbrook posted a 30-point and 12-rebound game, while Harden notched 24 points and 11 assists.
It would not be enough, though, as the Curry-less Golden State Warriors powered through the Rockets behind an unlikely Damion Lee 22 points and a double-double from Draymond Green, tallying 20 points and 11 rebounds.
While Lakers star LeBron James may have an edge over Kevin Durant on Christmas Day throughout their careers, the Rockets franchise is undefeated against the Lakers in their two games on Christmas.
For their first matchup, we'd have to roll back all the way to 1967 when the Rockets were located in San Diego as they captured their first Christmas Day win against the Lakers and first one on Christmas as a franchise during that season.
As for the Rockets' second win, fueled by the duo of Yao Ming and Steve Francis, Houston would beat Los Angeles at home 99-87 in 2003. In that game, Ming and Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal would add to their historic battles throughout their career as both centers put up double-digits, but Yao came out wth the win.
Now looking ahead to the 2025 Christmas Day slate, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has set up another huge game between two of the NBA's best players ever in James and Durant.
Surrounded by talent on each respective team, it will be interesting to see which player comes out on top in what could be the last Christmas game between these two future Hall of Famers.