NBA Cup: Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder Injury Report
In snapping its 15-game losing-streak to the Golden State Warriors, the young up-and-coming Houston Rockets officially punched their ticket to Las Vegas and the NBA Cup semifinal.
Houston’s matchup with Golden State was a defensive-minded one from the start, with both teams playing calculated defensive schemes while not quite bringing their A-game on offense. The result was a late-game surge from Houston, which eventually led to a 91-90 win.
The Rockets will certainly have its hands full on Saturday night, though, as it takes on another youthful team in the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The team’s have met twice already, splitting the regular season series thus far.
While there’s been plenty of positive momentum for Houston in recent weeks, there is a new injury designation added to their injury report. Here is the full injury report for both teams, as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Dillon Brooks — Questionable: Injury/illness
OKC Thunder injuries:
Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right finger fracture
Alex Ducas — Out: Lower back sprain
Adam Flagler — Out: Right fourth metacarpal fracture
Chet Holmgren — Out: Right iliac wing fracture
Nikola Topic — Out: Left knee sprain
Jaylin Williams — Out: Right hamstring sprain
While Houston has a starter and meaningful contributor in Dillon Brooks now questionable, there’s little question it has the better end of the injury report at the present moment. Oklahoma City is without its star center Chet Holmgren due to a hip fracture, and has other rotational contributors in Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams and more out.
Houston and OKC will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT tonight in Las Vegas.
