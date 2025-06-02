NBA Draft: Centers the Houston Rockets Could Pick at No. 10
The center position is definitely not one of the biggest concerns for the Houston Rockets. With All-Star center Alperen Sengun, and plenty of success running a 'double big' lineup with Steven Adams, a center shouldn't be the main focus heading into the 2025 NBA Draft.
With the No. 10 pick (via the Phoenix Suns), Houston has the opportunity to draft yet another impactful player and stack up on young talent, and while the team doesn't necessarily need a big man, one could still be useful amid Adams entering free agency. Here are three specific fits for the Rockets:
Derik Queen, Maryland
Queen fits the Sengun mold as an unathletic center with a great offensive touch. He isn't much of a shooter (20% from three), but can work his way into the midrange and within the paint. The 6-foot-10 freshman averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks at Maryland.
Queen's defense is a concern given his athleticism, which holds him back from being a higher pick. Three-point shooting is also a concern, but the Rockets can use him similarly to how they do with Sengun. Queen could come off the bench as a power forward, taking the defensive pressure off of the 20-year-old.
Asa Newell, Georgia
Newell would be a perfect center to plug in next to Sengun. At 6-foot-11, the former Georgia Bulldog is more of a traditional center, having averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and a block per game.
Newell's athleticism and versatility on both sides of the floor make him a viable backup option if Adams departs from Houston. The Rockets also have the chance to develop his shooting, as the potential is there. Newell nearly shot 30% from deep on nearly three attempts per game this past season.
Danny Wolf, Michigan
Drafting Wolf at No. 10 would be an immense reach considering he's slotted as a late first-round pick. However, it's hard to deny the potential the 7-footer possesses.
Starting alongside fellow big man Vladislav Goldin, Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He was a do-it-all player for the Wolverines, being able to create for himself and others on the outside, as well as rebound and play in the paint.
Concerns with Wolf include the ability to translate his game to the next level and limit his mistakes, specifically in the defense and facilitating departments. However, he is quite literally an Alperen Sengun clone in terms of his play style. Having that off the bench would be huge for Houston.
Even if he doesn't match the All-Star's production, Wolf would add even more playmaking and rebounding to a team that desperately needs offense.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.