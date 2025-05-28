NBA Draft: Three Forwards the Rockets Could Select at No. 10
The 2025 NBA Draft isn't the biggest concern for the Houston Rockets, or at least not more than free agency or the trade market. The Rockets had a successful regular season, going 52-30 and taking a major step in developing a contender.
A first-round exit despite being the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference poses some questions regarding the roster, but with the No. 10 pick in the draft (via the Phoenix Suns), Houston can either move the pick or draft another young piece to crack the rotation.
The Rockets have more wings/forwards than any other position on their roster, but it's not impossible that they don't draft another, given the talent in this class. Here are three forwards Houston could take with the No. 10 selection:
Noa Essengue, Ratiopharm Ulm
Essengue is an interesting prospect, but he makes sense for the Rockets, as he isn't your traditional wing. At 6-foot-10, the French forward can play from anywhere on the floor, displaying great slashing abilities. He isn't going to break you down with isolation moves, but rather being quick in his decisions and needing few dribbles to create, which is perfect for Houston.
Essengue's 6-foot-11 wingspan also poses great potential on defense. He averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 18 games from Ratiopharm Ulm this past season. The only caveats are his 29.4% three-point shooting and 1.1 assists per game; he isn't much of a shooter and isn't regarded as a passer.
Nevertheless, the Rockets could take Essengue and play him at the power forward position off the bench. With an influx of shooting guards and small forwards, Houston lacked a paint presence for the majority of the season before Steven Adams showed improvement. Essengue could help as a rebounding, rim-running wing.
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
The one player comparison that comes to mind when talking about Murray-Boyles is Julius Randle. It's not that they're both lefties, but the two rebound, attack, and finish almost identically.
At 6-foot-7, Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game at South Carolina. The 19-year-old displayed amazing footwork despite his size, which makes him look bigger than he actually is. His bread and butter is attacking and finishing through contact.
There are questions about Murray-Boyles' shooting, as he knocked down threes at a 26.5% rate this past season. Nevertheless, 16.8 points on 58.6% shooting from the field in the SEC is extremely impressive.
With Murray-Boyles needing the ball in his hands a lot more than other prospects to be productive, the Rockets aren't expected to draft him, especially with his shooting concerns. However, with the right coaching and development, he could become a primary scoring option in the future amid Houston's offensive struggles.
Carter Bryant, Arizona
Bryant is a bit of a reach at 10, but he may have more potential than anyone in the late lottery. The 19-year-old didn't get a whole lot of burn through the first half of Arizona's season, and rightfully so. But he showed major impressive as the year went on.
Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a block per game in his freshman year. Not eye-popping by any means, but his game tells us two things.
The first is that his offense is still incredibly raw. He can certainly shoot (37.1% from three) and finish through contact, but his game isn't polished. The second is that his defense is already elite. At 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, Bryant can guard anyone. He's quick and repeatedly made smart plays on the other side of the floor, which makes him intriguing as a defensive prospect.
The Rockets could draft Bryant and stash him offensively, but his defense warrants playing time. Houston could use him as a 3&D wing with a need for shooting, which makes him a viable fit for the contender.