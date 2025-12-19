Rockets Cited as Motivation for Nets to Have Quick Turnaround

The trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021 was monumental, for a number of reasons. For starters, the Houston Rockets' franchise player for the prior nine seasons was aborting mission and abandoning ship.

Harden and the Rockets had reached the Western Conference Finals in 2014-15 and 2017-18, but fell flat to the Golden State Warriors both times.

Harden had legitimately paid the price, but fell victim to the superteam Golden State Warriors. The deal gave the Nets a super trio of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

In turn, the Rockets landed a massive draft haul. Call it historic.

All in all, the Rockets nabbed the Nets' 2022, 2024 and 2026 unprotected first-round draft picks, in addition to pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027.

The trade was executed four years ago, which means we can provide an update on what all was culminated. To date, Houston landed Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard from the deal.

The trade got more confusing three years later, as Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone made yet another deal with the Nets.

This time, the Rockets gave Brooklyn back their own draft pick in 2025, which canceled out the swap, while also acquiring their first-round draft pick in 2026.

They gave up a 2025 first-round pick swap, the Phoenix Suns' 2027 first round pick and the rights to the two most favorable of the Dallas, Phoenix and Houston first round picks in 2029.

All told, Houston gave up two unprotected draft assets in exchange for four future first-round draft assets, the bulk of which will come from the Suns.

Fast forward to 2025-26 and the roles have reversed. The Rockets are contending with Kevin Durant, who was initially on the Nets when they acquired Harden.

They sit 16-7 at fifth in the Western Conference.

The Nets, on the other hand, are 7-18 and 13th in the Western Conference. However, they'll need to turn it around rather quickly, or risk giving up a lottery pick to Houston in 2027, as explained by John Hollinger of The Athletic.

"Rebuilding Brooklyn is 5-17 but had better get better quickly — the Nets owe the Houston Rockets a 2027 pick swap from the James Harden trade."

The Nets are ways away from contending. It'll be a surprise if they get things turned around by the end of next season.

To be clear, Houston has the right to swap their own 2027 first-round draft pick with Brooklyn's.