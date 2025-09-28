NBA Insider Drops Worrying Update On Rockets, Tari Eason Extension Talks
There's still a major uncertainty for both Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets to reach a resolution for a contract extension.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, both sides have yet to come in terms for a brand-new contract as the upcoming 2025-2026 season looms.
“Less clear is whether the Rockets and Tari Eason can come to terms on a rookie-scale contract before the parties' Oct. 20 deadline on the night before Houston opens the regular season as Oklahoma City's Ring Night visiting foe,” Fischer recently wrote.
Eason stands eligible to secure a rookie scale extension after being drafted by the Rockets as the 17th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Should he fail to strike an extension until Oct. 20, he will become a restricted free agent in next year's offseason.
Alongside Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr., the 24-year-old is one of the top young talents of Houston. With his length and size, Eason is the team's underrated do-it-all forward who can defend multiple positions and be an offensive spark off the bench.
But Eason has been relatively unhealthy recently for the Rockets. Despite a career year in which he averaged 12.0 points, 6.4 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists, he only appeared for 57 games last season. In 2023-24, he also battled injuries and was limited to just 22 games.
There is no doubt that Eason is a solid talent and a potential long-term piece, but both him and the Rockets are definitely having a respective stand and demands for a new contract.
Eason likely believes he deserves more money out of the solid campaign he poured last year. Besides, he is fully mindful about his all-around value for Houston on both ends of the floor.
And on the other hand, the Rockets are truly attempting to maintain their flexibility in the long run. Already hard capped in the first apron, the ball club is also looking to sign Kevin Durant in which the new Houston superstar is eligible for a two-year, $120 million extension.
Already facing the stunning indefinite absence of Fred VanVleet due to an ACL tear, the Eason contract situation serves as another significant issue to address for Houston heading to the new season. As such, every single Rockets fan can only hope that the two will ultimately seal a deal that will help bring a third championship to the franchise.