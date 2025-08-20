NBA Insider Predicts Rockets to Regret Cam Whitmore Trade
The 2023 NBA Draft was headlined by Victor Wembanyama, who had been dubbed the most NBA-ready prospect since LeBron James. Although the Houston Rockets held two picks in the first round, they had virtually no shot at Wembanyama, as they had the fourth and 20th picks.
The San Antonio Spurs were drafting first and were guaranteed to take Wembanyama.
The Rockets, however, were a bit undecided on what to do with the fourth pick, as they were reportedly high on both Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.
The problem?
Both were projected lottery picks, of which the Rockets only had one.
The franchise received a boost from Lady Luck, as they were able to nab both players, thanks to an unpredicted fall by Whitmore, who fell in their lap at 20.
Fast forward two seasons and the Rockets were done with Whitmore, trading him to the Washington Wizards this summer for late-round draft capital.
According to Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, the Rockets will soon regret parting with the raw-but-talented prospect.
"The Houston Rockets just built a powerhouse and would do it all over again if they had the chance.
Cam Whitmore saw his role diminish as a sophomore and had no conceivable path to more playing time next season. His trade value this time next year likely would have been lower.
Understanding and defending the Rockets' process doesn't change the potential long-term optics. Whitmore has real multi-level scoring ability.
Among every player to log as much court time through their first two seasons over the last 25 years, here's the list of names to average more than 20 points per 36 minutes while matching Whitmore's effective field-goal percentage: Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama, Zion Williamson, Naz Reid, Michael Porter Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr., Karl-Anthony Towns, Shaquille O'Neal and David Robinson.
That's pretty good company. And while it's not necessarily telltale of what's to come, turning Whitmore into two second-round picks is one of those moves that, while justifiable, may not age too well with the benefit of hindsight."
It's important to first note that the Rockets could've fetched more than two second-round draft picks in exchange for Whitmore. They prioritized sending him to a destination of his choice, in which he'd get much needed developmental reps.
He prioritized the opportunity and both sides were in alignment. The asking price was low on the totem pole.
They won't regret putting the player first. There's a human side here.
It's even more important to note that Whitmore's ability to score isn't what was going to get him playing time in Houston. Rockets coach Ime Udoka tasked Whitmore with doing the other things (i.e. impacting the game without scoring).
Whitmore's challenges on the defensive end became impossible to ignore, despite his athleticism. On the other end, he couldn't play within the flow of the offense.
If he got his hands on the ball, he was letting it fly, which is rarely the best play. He struggled to make the right reads and pass the ball to his teammates, when sometimes that was the best play.
Whitmore is still a very promising young player. There's no mistaking that.
For for a Rockets team with title ambitions, it's hard to find meaningful minutes, outside of blowouts and back-to-back games in which the starters rest.
And that doesn't help his development.
So sending him to a rebuilding team that can afford to give him a formidable role is likely not something the franchise will regret.
It's in the best interest of the player.