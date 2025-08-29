NBA Insiders Predict Rockets to Finish High in Western Conference
Last season, the Houston Rockets took a major step out of their rebuild in an unexpected way. After finishing the 2023-24 season 41-41, they made the jump to 52-30 in 2025, clinching the second seed in the Western Conference.
Although a first-round upset at the hands of the Golden State Warriors left a sour taste in everyone's mouth, the Rockets have a lot to be proud of. Head coach Ime Udoka spearheaded one of the best defensive teams in the league, and center Alperen Sengun made his first All-Star Game.
While Houston could've kept the core the same heading into the 2025-26 season, the organization made a series of win-now moves to keep it above most of the league. General manager Rafael Stone traded for Kevin Durant, as well as signed Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and more.
ESPN Insiders Predict Successful Rockets Season
ESPN's NBA insiders recently predicted the 2025-26 NBA standings, and they believe the Rockets have another big season in a loaded West. They are expected to finish 54-28, one spot behind the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder at 64-18, and one spot above the Denver Nuggets at 53-29. Tim MacMahon discussed why Houston's offseason moves have kept it in such contention.
"The Rockets were a surprise last season, soaring to the West's second seed before bowing out in the first round of the playoffs," MacMahon wrote. "Houston addressed the glaring hole on its roster -- a go-to guy -- by trading for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant without compromising hopes of having a long runway as a contender."
Houston is Ready for Title Contention
Despite a high finish in the standings, few considered the Rockets as true title contenders. They had a lot of inexperience and lacked the offensive firepower and a go-to scorer late in big games. In their first-round loss to the Warriors, Fred VanVleet had to take on a lot of the scoring responsibilities despite averaging 14.1 points per game.
With Durant at the helm, Houston has that go-to weapon that will keep the team from experiencing dreadful scoring droughts. On top of that, more veterans should improve the maturity of the group. With all of this newfound strength, the Rockets are firmly in title contention.