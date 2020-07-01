InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Report: NBA Players Won't Use Names of Deceased People on Jerseys

Michael Shapiro

NBA players will not use the names of deceased individuals on the back of jerseys when the 2020 season resumes, according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

Players will be able to replace their last name with statements supporting social justice when play resumes in Orlando on July 30. But those statements will not include "the names of those who have died in police custody or in racially motivated incidents," per Spears. 

"We're just trying to continue to shed light on the different social justice issues that guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out," Thunder point guard and players' union president Chris Paul told Spears. "People are saying that social justice will be off of everybody's mind in Orlando. With these jerseys, it doesn't go away."

NBA players have been at the forefront of social justice work in the United States during the COVID-19 suspension. Paul and numerous other players participated in rallies and protests following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody on May 25. Floyd was stopped by Minneapolis PD officer Derek Chauvin, who placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes before his death. 

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder for their role in Floyd's death. 

Paul praised players throughout the league on Wednesday for their passion and interest on issues of social justice. Players will also be able to support causes and charities not related to social justice in Orlando. 

"I was just thinking about how forward-thinking our league is and how passionate the players in our league are about different issues," Paul told Spears. "Our guys have been marching on the front lines and using their platforms."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike D'Antoni Plans to Coach From Sideline in Orlando

D'Antoni said he's heard "crickets" from the NBA regarding his ability to coach the Rockets from the sideline despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Silver: NBA Will End Season if COVID-19 Cases Rise in Bubble

Silver: "If we had a lot of cases, we are going to stop. You cannot run from this virus."

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: 2020 Playoffs Among 'Toughest' in NBA History

Rivers: "Whoever wins should have an asterisk next [to] it. But only for it being one of the toughest championships ever won."

Michael Shapiro

Can Ben McLemore Keep His Spot in Houston's Playoff Rotation?

McLemore is shooting 39.5% from three this season, but his 109.4 defensive rating ranks third-worst among Rockets' rotation players.

Michael Shapiro

ESPN Gives Rockets 15% Chance to Reach NBA Finals

Only the Lakers and Clippers have a better chance at reaching the Finals in the Western Conference, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA to Paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Court Sidelines

"Black Lives Matter" will reportedly be written on the sidelines of all three arenas in use at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Michael Shapiro

Who is the Rockets' Ideal First Round Opponent?

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Schedule Released for Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Houston will resume its season with a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

How Russell Westbrook's Reformation Changed Houston's Season

Westbrook has been the Rockets' most effective player since Jan. 1, averaging 32.3 points and 6.9 assists per game in his last 20 contests.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Waive Isaiah Hartenstein After Nwaba Signing

Hartenstein averaged 11.6 minutes and 4.7 points per game in 2019-20, his second season with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro