NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Get Another Top 10 Pick
The Houston Rockets could be in line for another lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft given how far down the Phoenix Suns have dropped in the standings.
The Rockets are currently looking at the No. 9 overall pick for the draft, and ESPN's latest mock draft has them selecting Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears.
"Fears has been one of college basketball's best freshmen and has firmly entrenched himself in top-10 conversations thanks to his impressive combination of speed, pace, playmaking creativity, pull-up shooting, confidence and scoring instincts. The 18-year-old has a lot of room to grow," ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo writes.
"He is spearheading an Oklahoma team that has exceeded expectations but will be tested over the next few months by a challenging SEC schedule that will tell us quite a bit more about where he stands in the draft's pecking order."
While Fears is an intriguing prospect, the Rockets might not be the best landing spot for him. With Amen Thompson likely to be the team's point guard of the future and Jalen Green, Reed Sheppard and Fred VanVleet still possibly on the roster, adding another top-10 talent in the backcourt might not be what's best for the Rockets.
Look for Houston to field many calls for trading the pick before and on the night of the draft.
