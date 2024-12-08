NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Take Spanish Phenom
The Houston Rockets have an incredibly young core, but they still have a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft courtesy of the Phoenix Suns.
Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Rockets selected Spanish teenager Hugo Gonzalez, who currently plays for Real Madrid.
"Hugo Gonzalez has played fewer than nine minutes in seven consecutive games. Things can and will likely change during Real Madrid's long season, but at this stage, scouts will only get to see him play an off-ball line-driver and finisher role," Wasserman writes. "Over the years, he's built a strong reputation over his athletic scoring plays and defensive competitiveness. Last season and summer, he started to deliver more flashes of self-creation and shotmaking. His stock will likely be all over the place, depending on teams' willingness to put more stock into the FIBA, junior-level and ANGT tape."
Gonzalez, 18, fits the mold for the prototypical NBA wing. At 6-7, he has the size to defend multiple positions and the potential to grow a bunch in the league. The Rockets may not be the right team for him to grow in the NBA considering the volume of young players they currently have and the timeline to compete for a championship in these years while he develops, but he could be someone for the Houston scouting team to look at.
