NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Use Top 10 Pick on SEC Big Man
The Houston Rockets are getting ready for their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, but there are people in the scouting department that have their eye on this year's NBA Draft.
The Rockets are projected to have a top 10 pick after the Phoenix Suns missed the playoffs.
With the No. 10 overall pick, Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman has the Rockets taking Georgia big man Asa Newell.
"With the Houston Rockets in win-now mode and their roster already loaded with young prospects who have struggled to find playing time, this is a team to watch on the trade market," Wasserman writes.
"Otherwise, they could look to Asa Newell for depth behind Alperen Sengun.
"The Georgia product had a typical game for himself against Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament, finishing with 20 points and eight boards off a mix of one-handers and timely athletic finishes.
"He just doesn't have the skill set to carry an offense for stretches, and the shooting has been unreliable.
"Newell ultimately gives off safe-pick vibes with his 6'11" size and movement, consistent production, defensive tools and reliable touch whenever he gets it in the paint. He will make plays from off the ball within a set. And it still seems worth betting on the 29 made threes and 74.4 free-throw percentage signaling useful spot-up shooting."
The Rockets have Steven Adams facing free agency this summer, and though there might be a desire for Houston to keep him, adding a young player that could take his spot in the rotation someday could be an ideal addition for the team.