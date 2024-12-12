NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Draft Point Guard via Suns Pick
After snapping a 15-game losing-streak to the Warriors on Wednesday night, the Rockets are likely riding high on their way to the NBA Cup semifinal.
And while the team’s 17-9 start — good for a tie at No. 2 in the Western Conference — is cause for celebration, there’s even more good news in the form of the team’s draft picks.
In a recent NBA mock draft, the Rockets were able to draft point guard Boogie Fland with the Phoenix Suns’ first round pick, which landed at No. 13. You can watch the full mock draft below:
While the Rockets have a few young, still-developing guards in Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard, it would be advantageous for the team to take a more traditional point guard prospect, and Fland fits that bill.
The five-star freshman has been vital to the Arkansas Razorbacks’ efforts so far this year, averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41% overall and 39% from three on nice volume.
Despite some inefficiency — normal stuff for a rookie — Fland has been highly impactful boasting more than a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio with a nice infusion of shot-making and stingy defense with 1.6 steals per game.
While Fland wouldn’t function as a one-for-one Fred VanVleet replacement in the long-term future, he would offer similar weapons in a similar frame for the Rockets to roll out, be it in the starting lineup or a backup role.
