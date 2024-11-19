NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Acquire Bucks’ Superstar
Despite a late-Monday loss to the Bucks, the Houston Rockets are off to their best start in over four years at 10-5, good for No. 4 in the Western Conference.
With likely the largest young core in the NBA — comprised of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard — the organization hasn’t necessarily been shy about wanting to go after a big fish on the trade market.
Per Marc Stein, they’ve been unable to make any headway on Suns’ forward Kevin Durant, and others league wide are monitoring whether they could make a play for Bucks forward and former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. And with the team at 5-9 and No. 12 in the East, it’s not unthinkable they may want a reset.
However unlikely, let’s assess what it would take assets-wise to add the former champ to the Houston roster:
Houston Rockets get: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, Chris Livingston
Milwaukee Bucks get: Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, 2025 FRP (worst of OKC or PHX)
At first glance, the price may seem steep on Houston’s end, but getting away with sending just one draft pick in acquiring a top-five player is a great consolation for sending off a starter and three talented prospects.
Amen Thompson would be free to take over the starting role with VanVleet moved on, and while Eason has had a monster season at the forward spot, the insurgance of Antetokounmpo is certainly still better on both ends.
Sheppard and Whitmore project to be solid players down the line, but aren’t in line to impact Houston a ton in the near-future. All in all, Houston could roll out a lineup Thompson, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Antetokounmpo and Alperen Sengun, with Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams, Connaughton and more in reserve.
Milwaukee would get a flipper in VanVleet, as well as three prospects who all project to be starters down the line. Sheppard was a recent top-three pick, and is likely highly-coveted league-wide. Whitmore has shown serious skill in scoring the ball, and Eason has had a breakout season as a two-way star in reserve.
For Rockets fans, the cost of sending off a nice chunk of the team’s young core may not be worth it.
Regardless, Milwaukee’s asking price would certainly be hefty for a former MVP with years left on his deal. And Houston is one a few teams with the assets to even make a deal.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.