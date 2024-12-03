NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Upgrade Roster in Deal With Miami Heat
At No. 3 in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets have been one of the bigger and more surprising success stories of the year so far.
Armed with weapons like Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and more, they’re a team to be feared on both ends.
And there’s still some upgrading to be done on Houston’s end, if they choose.
While the team recently inked guard Jalen Green to an extension, he’s still yet to become the player they’d hoped he’d be when they drafted him No. 2 overall back in 2021. Despite a hot start, he’s remained inefficient across the board, and improvements on defense don’t necessarily make up for his lack of tools on that side of the ball.
Let’s look at a deal where Houston could update their starting two spot for a more proven star:
Houston Rockets get: Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson
Miami Heat get: Jalen Green, Steven Adams, 2027 Suns FRP
With this deal, the Rockets and Heat swap scoring guards and bench pieces. With this of course not happening until the new year due to Green's recent extension.
At first glance, the swapping of Green for Herro might not seem a sparkling upgrade to Houston fans. But a dive into the numbers says otherwise.
Herro has been markedly more efficient throughout his career, especially recently. So far this season, he’s shooting 9% better from beyond the arc — a big number with the Rockets’ lack of shooting — and he’s grabbed more rebounds and dished more assists, too.
Even better, Herro has been to multiple NBA Finals, and would be added experience to a not-so-proven Rockets roster.
On Miami’s end, they shake up their roster that’s failed to get over the hump in recent years by adding a reclamation project in Green. If any franchise could get the most out of the still-22 high-flier, it’s the Heat. And a change of scenery could potentially push him into the next tier.
In giving up the currently more talented player in Herro, Miami also gets a strong contributor in Steven Adams, and an unprotected future first to facilitate more deals with. Should this deal not be enough for Miami, there's always more picks to be added on Miami's end.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.