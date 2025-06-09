NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Move Back at NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is just days away, and rumors are swirling left and right about the potential landing spots of future draftees.
One of those is Duke’s Kon Knueppel, who seems to have a wide range due to his high-feel, but potentially low-ceiling game. His sharpshooting is sure to be coveted by many NBA teams, but there's certainly higher swings to be made in the top five to seven picks.
In a recent mock draft posted to YouTube, Knueppel saw a slide to No. 10, but another suitor traded with the Rockets to nab his talents.
You can watch the video below or read on for analysis:
Orlando Magic get: No. 10
Houston Rockets get: Magic 2026 FRP, No. 16
In this deal, Houston moves back six spots from No. 10 to No. 16 while picking up a future Magic first. With the pick, Orlando would select Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel, who saw a theoretical slide in the mock draft.
While Houston would have use for Knueppel’s shooting and passing, too, there’s certainly some overlap with Rockets’ guard Reed Sheppard, who will reportedly have a much larger role next season. And the Rockets still grab a much-needed piece at No. 16, too.
In the mock, Houston left with St. Joe’s forward Rasheer Fleming at No. 16. The junior has been one of the biggest pre-draft risers, with the combine confirming his enormous 7-foot-5 wingspan.
Having averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39% from beyond the arc, Fleming feels like the perfect pairing for star center Alperen Sengun in the frontcourt.
While Sengun has gotten better at both rim-protection and shooting, he’s still not A-plus in either area. But Fleming adds some of both as a combo forward who can dive-bomb the rim.
There’s little question that the Rockets made it out of the mock positively in grabbing a future first and Fleming.