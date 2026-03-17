It's Most Important that Reed Sheppard Closes Games for the Rockets

We've heard (and seen) the emergence of Reed Sheppard on this year's Houston Rockets team all season. We've all beared witness to it.

The Rockets are 5-2 when Sheppard scores 20 points this season.

There's been a significant amount of chatter about the second-year reserve guard being inserted into the starting lineup. Understandably. The data backs that up as well. The Rockets have gone 8-2 this season when Sheppard starts.

It's hard to argue with the data. Especially when there's this much in Sheppard's favor.

He's the best point guard on this year's roster. And the only other natural point guard on the roster this season, which is also worth pointing out.

Yet and still, Rockets coach Ime Udoka views him as a Sixth Man. He even compared him to legendary reserve guards Manu Ginobili, Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams.

In spite of that, Udoka has inserted Sheppard into Houston's closing lineup. ESPN's Tim Legler explained the value of Sheppard and/or his skillset into Houston's starting lineup during winning time.

"What they're finding more and more, Reed Sheppard needs to be on the floor to close games." Legler said. "Because of the spacing that he provides, the threat level that he provides on a team that does not take or make a ton of threes, but shooting a decent percentage, it's just low volume. Reed Sheppard answers alot of that himself most nights."

Throughout the season, Udoka has had a relatively short leash with Sheppard. We've seen him pull him out of games when he's made mistakes.

Especially when Sheppard has had defensive lapses. Teams have also hunted Sheppard quite regularly on defense. And Sheppard's lack of defensive prowess makes it a challenging proposition for Udoka to play him alongside Alperen Sengun.

And for all of the conversation about inserting Sheppard as a permanent fixture in the starting lineup (which is justified, again), it matters most that he's on the floor at the close of the game, which we have seen a good bit of late.

It's seemingly helped with his confidence. And his rhythm. In fact, we've seen him let off 3-point shots from halfcourt of late.

Even early in the shot clock, at times. Which is still a high percentage shot for the Rockets. Well, relatively.

During winning time, however, he has to be on the floor.

The Rockets dropped a game to the Lakers on Monday night, having alternated wins and losses now for 10-straight games.